Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 149,339,549.34% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 0.46%. Insiders owned 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.