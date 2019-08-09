Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 109.42 N/A -0.33 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and 23135.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 44.99% respectively. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats 23135.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.