Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.44 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 2.13% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -63.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.