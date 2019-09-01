Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

This is a contrast between ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 20.16 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pinterest Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential -6.65% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.