Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GX Acquisition Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GX Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.7% and 14.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|1.71%
|1.09%
|3.57%
|3.97%
|0%
|3.77%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 3.77% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
