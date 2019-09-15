Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GX Acquisition Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GX Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.7% and 14.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 3.77% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.