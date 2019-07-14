Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|1.22%
|2.13%
|0%
|0%
|2.13%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
