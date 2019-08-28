Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

This is a contrast between ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 50.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.