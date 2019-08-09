Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 74% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
