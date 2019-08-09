Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.