Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and Its Peers results

As Conglomerates company, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.