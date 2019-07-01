Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 303.25 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 42.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 1.73% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -4.28% weaker performance.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.