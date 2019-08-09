Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
