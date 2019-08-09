Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.