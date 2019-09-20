Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

This is a contrast between ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.51 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.