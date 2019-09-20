Reviewing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

This is a contrast between ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.51
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.