Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 57.15 N/A -7.69 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 13.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Arvinas Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.