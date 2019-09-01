Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arvinas Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 21.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.