Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s results

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 57.15 N/A -7.69 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.