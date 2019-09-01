Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

We are comparing Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.72 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arvinas Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arvinas Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 21.11% at a $31.5 average price target. Competitively RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 122.51%. Based on the results given earlier, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.