Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|61.26
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -22.14% downside potential. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 116.68%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 81% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.