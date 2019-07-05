Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 61.26 N/A -7.69 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -22.14% downside potential. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 116.68%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 81% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.