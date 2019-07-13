Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 20 56.63 N/A -7.69 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -16.00%. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 206.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.