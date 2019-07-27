Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 20 65.33 N/A -7.69 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -23.94% for Arvinas Inc. with consensus target price of $21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus target price and a 1,276.79% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.