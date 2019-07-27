Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|20
|65.33
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
The downside potential is -23.94% for Arvinas Inc. with consensus target price of $21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus target price and a 1,276.79% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
