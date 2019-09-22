Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arvinas Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 32.01%. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 average target price and a 86.41% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 94.4%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.