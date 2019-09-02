Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.04 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arvinas Inc. has a 21.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5. Competitively the average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $4.75, which is potential 74.63% upside. Based on the data given earlier, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 80.3% respectively. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.