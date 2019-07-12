Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 55.11 N/A -7.69 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential downside is -16.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 6.01% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.