Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|55.11
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Arvinas Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential downside is -16.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 6.01% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
