Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 56,981,605.35% 413.1% -120.9% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 79,776,568.32% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 75.78% upside potential and an average price target of $33.75. Competitively the average price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 92.80% upside. The data provided earlier shows that G1 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.