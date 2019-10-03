Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 56,650,041.56% 413.1% -120.9% FibroGen Inc. 192,004,773.27% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $33.75, while its potential upside is 74.69%. Competitively the average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $65, which is potential 83.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.