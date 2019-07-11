Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 57.15 N/A -7.69 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.