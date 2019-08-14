Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.43 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 29.05% upside potential and an average target price of $31.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 720.61% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 69.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.