Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 52.36 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 45.58 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Cellectis S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $31.5, and a 36.60% upside potential. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has an average target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 219.59%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.