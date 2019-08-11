Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 27.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.