Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 53.66 N/A -5.73 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 33.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 0%. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.