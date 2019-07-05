Reviewing Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 55.56 N/A -7.69 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.80 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.