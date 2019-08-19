Reviewing Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW)’s and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), both competing one another are Farm & Construction Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 Deere & Company 158 1.22 N/A 9.96 16.64

Table 1 demonstrates Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Deere & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Deere & Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5% Deere & Company 0.00% 29.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Deere & Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Deere & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deere & Company 1 3 9 2.69

Competitively Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $171.62, with potential upside of 15.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Deere & Company are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Deere & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9% Deere & Company -0.92% 0.31% 0.67% 1.68% 19.86% 11.05%

For the past year Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. was less bullish than Deere & Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Deere & Company beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, feller bunchers, log loaders, log forwarders, log harvesters, and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. The company markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.