Reviewing Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW)’s and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s results

Both Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 Astec Industries Inc. 34 0.50 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5% Astec Industries Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Astec Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Astec Industries Inc. are 3 and 1.1 respectively. Astec Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Astec Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Astec Industries Inc. has an average price target of $41, with potential upside of 48.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Astec Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 93.7%. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Astec Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9% Astec Industries Inc. -1.51% 1.52% -1.39% -11.02% -30.45% 8.28%

For the past year Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Astec Industries Inc.

Summary

Astec Industries Inc. beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. Its Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment. Its Energy Group segment offers thermal fluid heaters, process heaters, waste heat recovery equipment, liquid storage systems, and polymer and rubber blending systems under the HEATEC name; storage tanks, concrete plants, and rubberized asphalt and polymer blending systems; portable drilling rigs and related equipment for the water well, environmental, groundwater monitoring, construction, geothermal, mining, and shallow oil and gas exploration and production industries; high pressure diesel powered pump trailers used for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; drilling rigs for the oil and gas industries; and commercial and industrial burners and combustion control systems, as well as tree pulpwood chippers, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, and blower trucks. The company sells its products through sales agents, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and dealers. Astec Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.