Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 27.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.