Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.83 N/A 2.55 11.62 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.19 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -13.34% downside potential and an average target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.