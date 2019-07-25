Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.84 N/A 2.55 9.95 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.14 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -14.70%. Competitively the average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 19.58% upside. The results provided earlier shows that PennantPark Investment Corporation appears more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 46.22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.