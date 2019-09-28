Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -8.23 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,188,816.27% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a -11.57% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 36.75% respectively. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 7 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.