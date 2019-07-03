Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.66 N/A 2.55 9.95 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.68 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -8.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 21.27% respectively. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.