Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)’s results

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.37% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with consensus price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.