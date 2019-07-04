Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.65 N/A 2.55 9.95 Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moelis & Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moelis & Company has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -10.04%. Meanwhile, Moelis & Company’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 38.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moelis & Company seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 19.54% stronger performance while Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.