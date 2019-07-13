Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 93.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. N/A 26 9.95 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

$25 is the average target price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., with a potential downside of -13.52%. The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. In other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.