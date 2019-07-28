Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.90 N/A 2.55 9.95 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.02 103.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.47% and an $25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.