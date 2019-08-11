Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.73 N/A 2.55 11.62 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.07 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -9.91% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.