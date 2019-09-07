Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.63 N/A 2.55 11.62 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.88 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.91% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with average price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.