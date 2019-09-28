Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -8.23 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 170,188,816.27% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 31.7%. Insiders held 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.