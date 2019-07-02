Reviewing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.69 N/A 2.55 9.95 Altaba Inc. 68 110.16 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altaba Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a -10.17% downside potential. On the other hand, Altaba Inc.’s potential upside is 10.53% and its consensus price target is $78. The information presented earlier suggests that Altaba Inc. looks more robust than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Altaba Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 73.03%. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.