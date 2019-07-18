Reviewing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Insurance Brokers company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has 88.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 15.10% 4.10% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. N/A 81 21.88 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.49

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $89.75, suggesting a potential downside of -2.39%. The potential upside of the rivals is 43.16%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.02% 2.61% 3.99% 5.97% 22.44% 12.23% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s competitors have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s rivals’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.