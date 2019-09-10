Reviewing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)’s results

Since Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 85 2.46 N/A 3.78 23.92 Crawford & Company 9 0.48 N/A 0.49 19.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Crawford & Company. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Crawford & Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 13.8% 3.8% Crawford & Company 0.00% 13.4% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crawford & Company are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Crawford & Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Crawford & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s average price target is $89.75, while its potential downside is -0.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares and 36.4% of Crawford & Company shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Crawford & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Crawford & Company -1.06% 0.75% 5.88% -1.06% 6.36% 4.11%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Crawford & Company.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.