Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.2, with potential upside of 263.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.