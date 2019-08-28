Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.2, with potential upside of 263.91%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.