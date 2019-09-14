Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.7%. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.