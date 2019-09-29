Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,618,371.46% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,489,421.72% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 42.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.